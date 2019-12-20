In the latest episode of the Porsche Top 5 YouTube series, rally legend Walter Röhrl takes viewers off-road and onto bumpy tracks.

No. 5: 911 Paris-Dakar

Starting with number 5, the 911 Paris-Dakar. As the predecessor of the victorious 959 Paris-Dakar, the 953, as this car is also known, took part in the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally. Drivers René Metge and Dominique Lemoyne won the famous rally at the wheel of this modified sports car. The conversion to the not yet series-ready all-wheel drive of the 959 in particular resulted in advantages for the vehicle – and it also gave rise to a further name: the 911 4x4.

No. 4: Cayenne S Transsyberia

Walter Röhrl demonstrates his skills with this Porsche 911 on the way to number 4: the Porsche Cayenne S Transsyberia. Modified for the Transsyberia rally, this rally version offers pure power: a V8 from the Cayenne GTS with 385 PS delivered enough power in 2008 to finish in 1st to 6th place at this rally across the taiga, covering a distance of 7,108 kilometres.

No. 3: 924 Carrera GTS

Walter Röhrl is familiar with every single detail of the next vehicle. With his Porsche 924 Carrera GTS with shining gold paintwork, he very successfully took part in the 1981 German Rally Championship. The overall victory at the first trial start of this rally car, which had been built in only eight weeks, was followed by three more finishes in first place and one in second place.

No. 2: 911 SC Safari

Second position in the ranking is occupied by the Porsche 911 SC Safari. In 1978, Porsche took part in the Safari Rally in Kenya with two vehicles. The vehicle was significantly modified for the competition: an additional 28 centimetres of ground clearance, massive underbody protection and a reinforced body prepared it for the rally distance of 5,000 kilometres. After having suffered major damage to the rear axle, Porsche still managed to be the only team reach the finishing line with both vehicles. They finished in second and third place in the end.

No. 1: 911 GT3 (996)

The top spot in the ranking is reserved for what is probably one of the most recent rally vehicles: the Porsche 911 GT3 (996). Apart from its striking zebra look, the vehicle is most of all famous for its sound in the German rally scene. One fact Walter once again mentions in particular is that the “Zebra” is successfully driven by married couple Ruben and Petra Zeltner.