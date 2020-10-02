Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has been sidelined with a knee injury, the club said on Friday.

Tests on Friday showed the Spanish international had “an injury to the inner lateral ligament of the right knee,” Real said in a club statement.

The club did not say how long the player would be out, but the Spanish media estimated about two months.

