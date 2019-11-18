Real Madrid's James Rodriguez has sprained a ligament in his left knee, the club announced on Monday.

James suffered the injury during a training session for Colombia after just recovering from another problem that had not been clarified by Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

He has not played for Madrid since coming off the bench in the Champions League win over Galatasaray on October 22.

"After the tests carried out today on our player James Rodriguez by the Real Madrid doctors, he has been diagnosed with a sprained internal ligament in his left knee," Madrid announced in a statement. "His return will depend on his recovery."