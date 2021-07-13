Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said he was being targeted because of the failed Super League after old recordings appeared on Tuesday in which he attacked club legends Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez.

The recordings, which date from 2006, were published in online newspaper El Confidencial on Tuesday.

At the time, Perez was no longer president of Real Madrid. He had brought his first term to an end by resigning in February of that year. He was re-elected in 2009.

“Casillas is not the goalkeeper for Real Madrid,” he said. “He is not and never has been. He has been a big failure.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta