People take up running for a very many reasons, some want to get fit, some want to shed kilos and some have a different person motivation. CORSA catches up with one of its oldest participants – Kevin Russell – as he shares his inspiring story and explains why he took up running later in life.

Kevin, how old are you?

I am 72, but feel much younger. When I am running, I feel amazing and that’s why I enjoy running…

Hang on Kevin! We will come to that in a second, but before we get there, you’re English, but how long have you been in Malta?

I’ve been in Malta for 31 years, my wife was Maltese. We were living in England and were quite settled there, but her daughter was two or three and we wanted a better life for her than we had in England.

I’m settled here and have no intention of leaving my Malta.

So lets get down to business, how long ago did you start running Kevin?

I started running about 3.5 years ago, through David Gladwish.

I was doing a lot of charity work after my wife passed away six years ago. When she passed away, I spent about a year like a zombie. I didn’t know what to do because my life had turned upside down completely.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt