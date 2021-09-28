Zlatan Ibrahimovic might hog the headlines at Milan but Ante Rebic has quietly carved out a key role for himself in the Rossoneri attack despite stiff competition from both veteran stars and up-and-coming talent.

Milan fans are preparing for their first home Champions League match in over seven years with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid visiting the San Siro on Tuesday night.

With ageing forwards Olivier Giroud and Ibrahimovic troubled by injuries and the coronavirus since the start of the season Croatia attacker Rebic has stepped into the breach up front, shifting away from his preferred position of winger to give Milan a point around which their younger attacking talent can buzz.

