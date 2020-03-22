The former Ċentru Vokazzjonijiet Djoċesani has launched its rebranded identity as the Seminary Vocations Centre.

The centre aims to accompany adolescents and youth in their awareness of God’s personal call for them. The centre’s pedagogy aims to help the youth to discern God’s vocation for him, be it the married life, or the committed lay, or if God so wills, the priestly and religious life.

Several blogs by past alumni, who have found their life-calling within the centre, will be hosted.

By providing various activities depending on the age, the youths have the opportunity to reflect upon their lives and grow in their relationship with God, while becoming aware of His call for them.

In the triad of socialising, fun activities and moments of stillness, youths are encouraged to provide a point of encounter by, first and foremost, encountering the self and then to listen to the gentle whisper of God’s calling.

The new logo is inspired by various visuals: the seed which indicates the beginning of something fruitful; the leaf that represents the growth and nurturing; and the road which depicts the journey. This journey from the allegorical seed to the rooted tree is the theme behind a newly-published video teaser Rooted.

The 36-second clip aims to depict the story of a typical young person’s fear to acknowledge his vocation. Through stillness and awareness of God’s presence, accompanied by the ‘fiery spirit’ which lies in every young adult’s heart, the seed sprouts and blossoms.

For more information, contact the director of the centre, Fr Stephen Magro, at 7996 4557, by sending an e-mail to vocations@maltaseminary.org or log on to https://www.seminaryvocationscentre.mt/.