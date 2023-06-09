Former Tottenham and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov was on Wednesday named coach of Ukraine.

“This is a long-awaited event, a new stage in the history of Ukrainian football,” said Ukraine federation head Andriy Pavelko.

“A special moment, since the new page will be written during martial law, in a special period for our country. We will expect from our national team a game that will please Ukrainian fans.”

More details on SportsDesk.