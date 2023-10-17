Serhiy Rebrov is not underestimating the threat posed by Malta as Ukraine look to keep up the pressure on Italy in the race for a top-two finish in Group C with victory at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Ukrainians are heading into the match in high spirits as Saturday’s 2-0 win over North Macedonia has lifted the team to second place in the group on ten points, level with Italy, who, however, have played a game less.

With the Azzurri facing group leaders England at Wembley Stadium, Ukraine have the perfect opportunity to try and take charge in the race for second spot in the group ahead of next month’s crucial direct encounter against Italy.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Rebrov said that he is expecting a very tough challenge from Malta and has urged his players to treat the match very seriously.

