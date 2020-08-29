Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà opened the press briefing on the arrest of one of the persons now charged with involvement in the Sliema double murder by paying tribute to his colleagues for the work they had done on the case.

He spoke for all law-abiding citizens when he expressed gratitude to the officers involved in the operation for the dedication to their duties. And right he was, for even if they were doing what they are paid to do, they still put their willingness to serve society and fight criminality before their own personal safety.

Gafà said officers worked quietly on a daily basis not just to solve cases but, more importantly, to prevent crime. He noted that the Sliema double murder was the sixth homicide this year, five of which had been solved.

This, he continued, confirmed what he had been saying with regard to the quality of investigators within the force, which encouraged him to keep working to ensure the corps enoys the respect it deserves.

The police commissioner and all his officers will find society behind them when they operate in the manner they did in the wake of the Sliema murders.

According to the Criminal Code, it is the duty of the police to preserve public order and peace, to prevent, detect and investigate offences, to collect evidence, whether against or in favour of the person suspected of having committed that offence, and to bring the offenders, whether principals or accomplices, before the judicial authorities.

The Maltese people expect and have a right to put their minds at rest that the “good and able” investigators in the force, to use Gafà’s words, leave no stone unturned to uncover all available evidence and to make use of all intelligence-gathering capabilities to nail criminals. And this applies whether those criminals are in the underworld or in the corridors of power.

The failure to live up to public expectations has cause the force to lose credibility and the people’s trust over recent years.

This, however, may be unfair to those many officers who, day in day out, do their utmost and risk so much in the course of their duties.

These particular officers deserve better than to be tarnished with the same brush.

The police force is the only law enforcement authority in the land tasked with the investigation and prosecution of criminal offences, including money laundering and the financng of terrorism.

The police have the power to carry out searches, seizures and arrests, request documentation and records, take witness statements and seize and obtain evidence.

Its reputation takes a beating when the corps appears unwilling or unable to carry out these actions. Worse, such inaction has weakened it to the point of emasculation, as details emerging in open court continuously prove.

The police commissioner is right to sing the force’s praises but he knows very well what he really needs to do so it can rise from ashes again. He knows there is still a lot of work to be done.

The Venice Commission had remarked on the importance, in a democratic society, of the police enjoying the confidence of the public and being perceived as politically neutral in the service of the state, in pursuance of the professional and unbiased enforcement of the law and the protection of the citizen.

Bringing offenders to justice and preventing crime is a good yardstick of police efficiency. However, upholding the rule of law goes beyond that.