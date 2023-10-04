RB Leipzig face Champions League title holders Manchester City on Wednesday, having emerged strongly from a summer rebuild which could have derailed the young club.

Champions League regulars who had just won their second German Cup in succession, Leipzig lost four first-team players to big money deals in the summer, underlining their place in the European football hierarchy — still viewed as a small-club outsider.

Centre-back Josko Gvardiol moved to Wednesday’s opponents City, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and top scorer Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea all for large transfer fees, while Konrad Laimer went to domestic rivals Bayern Munich on a free.

