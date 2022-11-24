The remains of eight Conventual Franciscans, who were buried in the Conventual Franciscans grave at Santa Marija cemetery in Gozo, were recently transported to St Francis church in Victoria where they were buried in an antique grave found at the presbytery in front of the main altar.

The eight friars are Leone Zammit, Ġużepp Debattista, Vincenz Sultana, Ferdinandu Mercieca, Berardu Debrincat, Ġużepp Buttigieg, Bonaventura Camilleri and Eġidju Mizzi.

The ceremony, attended by their brethren and relatives, was led by Father Provincial Colin Sammut ofm conv.

Also commemorated was Br Ludoviku Abela. He was buried in a common grave for those affected by infectious diseases.

After the burial, Fr Sammut led a concelebrated Mass with the participation of the friars of the Maltese province.

The necessary permit for the re-burial was issued by the Health Authority.