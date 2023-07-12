Faults in electricity cables in Valletta, Sliema and St Julian's caused power outages in recent days, Enemalta has said.

The power cuts were not caused by the network overloading, a common cause during the summer months, the energy supplier said.

Electricity to customers in the lower part of Valletta were restored by Enemalta engineers and technicians in less than an hour on Tuesday afternoon, it said.

Customers in most other areas also had power back in less than 60 minutes after they were connected to alternative networks.

All customers were reconnected to the grid within 90 minutes.

Enemalta said it will complete repairs of the damaged cables as soon as possible, to ensure security of supply in this area.

Later on Tuesday, there was another short supply interruption, lasting only a couple of minutes, in other areas of Valletta, including Parliament, during a switching operation.

On Monday, Enemalta registered two unrelated cable faults affecting two localised areas in Sliema and St Julian’s, at approximately 11am and 6.45pm respectively.

In both cases, the electricity supply to most consumers was restored in under 55 minutes through alternative network connections.

The spokesperson noted that, last year, Enemalta launched a €90 million six-year network reinforcement programme to reduce the risks and duration of unplanned outages through the development of alternative connections, to improve the network’s resilience and flexibility for increased renewable energy investments, and to meet future electricity demand.

During the first year of this programme, Enemalta upgraded three distribution centres, laid 71 new low-voltage feeders, completed 48 new substations and extended its network with over 100 kilometres of new high-voltage cables and aerial lines.