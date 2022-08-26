Criminologist Saviour Formosa has dismissed concerns that a recent spate of serious crimes translates to a worsening crime rate.

In the span of a week there has been a fatal hit-and-run, a violent brawl on Ħamrun’s high street that left two people in hospital as well as a shooting on Friday in which a man was seriously wounded.

Suspects have been charged in court over all three incidents.

However, the incidents prompted some people to wonder whether the island’s crime rate is getting worse.

Concern over people’s safety was also raised lately, especially by users of social media.

Contacted for a comment at the weekend, Formosa dismissed such concerns, saying all three crimes were “one-offs”.

A trend, he said, is when the same type of crime occurs multiple times within a short period of time.

“Because the crimes occurred within days, there is the perception of a trend but that would be the case if you had the same crime being committed over and over. These were one-offs,” Formosa, who publishes the country’s annual crime report, said.

The criminologist said it was important to avoid moral panic – widespread fear based on false or exaggerated perceptions – as this would only make matters worse.

Asked whether the August heat might have increased the propensity for certain crimes, Formosa did not rule this out.

He said there had been instances in the past when certain issues were linked to a particular season, adding that in summer people’s threshold for criminal action tends to go down.

Police reports up 1% from 2019 last year

According to Formosa’s latest crime statistics, published earlier this year, the police received a total of 15,785 reports in 2021, an increase of around one per cent compared to 2019.

The criminologist used 2019 as the baseline since figures for 2020 might have been skewed because of the COVID pandemic.

Formosa found a rise in immigration-related crimes, perjury and false oaths, money laundering, abuse of public authority, drugs, prostitution and fraud.

However, there were declines in homicide and thefts among others.