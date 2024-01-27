Scores of supply teachers and newly qualified teachers have had no choice but to teach without a warrant for months following a bureaucratic hold-up, according to the head of the teachers’ union.

The teachers were left without the document granting them the legal right to work in the profession after the personnel making up the Council for the Teaching Profession were changed over the summer.

While the council does not issue the warrants directly, it recommends their approval to the education ministry which then hands them out.

And while some of the teachers are in possession of a notification from the council that it has recommended their warrant for approval, others have received neither a warrant nor a recommendation.

Times of Malta was alerted to the backlog by a reader, who said hundreds of supply teachers were facing the issue despite submitting all the required documentation on time as requested by the ministry.

When contacted, Malta Union of Teachers president Marco Bonnici confirmed the delays had affected a “considerable number” of teachers stretching into the hundreds.

“The problem has been ongoing for several months now... the onus for this unnecessary delay is on the ministry and the board,” he said.

Commenting on those teachers working while in possession of a council recommendation, Bonnici said that while such an endorsement was only a step away from receiving the warrant and, therefore, it was “practically the same,” it still did not fulfil the legal requirement.

Bonnici said the main risk to teachers operating without a warrant was whether they would be protected should a parent or student question their teaching methods.

He also questioned what would happen to a teacher should they be asked for a copy of their warrant during an audit of their place of work.

According to the Council for the Teaching Profession, “no person may practise the teaching profession... unless such person is in possession of a teacher’s warrant”.

Defending those teachers left in the position of teaching without a warrant, Bonnici said it “isn’t the fault of the teachers, or their institutions and they shouldn’t be held responsible”.

Questions were sent to the education ministry.