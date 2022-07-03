As Malta’s property market continues to grow year on year, those looking to sell their homes are increasingly overwhelmed with options to aid them in ensuring a smooth and swift sale.

An industry that has expanded year-on-year over the past decade has seen dozens of new players enter the market in an attempt to get a piece of this tasty pie.

However not all agents are created equal or have the credentials and experience to back up their claims to be able to offer timely turnarounds, high sale values, and dedicated customer focus.

Enter Steve Mercieca, group co-founder and CEO for QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, and Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, Head of Sales for Zanzi Homes. For them, the decision to enter the property sales market off the back of their successful letting agency QuickLets, was an easy one.

With a goal of providing a tailored approach to encompass the diverse and continually evolving portfolio of clientele, the solution was simple, give the people what they want.

Since its inception, Zanzi Homes has strived to offer high calibre customer centric service, with performance standards that support their claim to be the top selling agency in Malta.

The provision of free property valuations, the most recent addition to their service offering, is a true reflection of this.

As a simple and straightforward process, clients are asked to provide basic contact information and details about the property they wish to sell, such as the timeline for when they wish their property to go on the market, their locality, and how many rooms the property has.

An exclusive package offering

Shortly thereafter, an experienced property sales agent from their team will contact you to book a property valuation appointment. With 36 dedicated sales offices across Malta and Gozo, and an excess of 120 agents ready to work together to help guide you step by step, it’s a recipe for property selling success. Their unique database containing over 50, 000 properties, and a growing customer base of over 16,500 property owners many of them return business, guarantees you that they know what they are talking about.

Each homeowner that chooses to partner with Zanzi Homes has the benefit of an exclusive package offering, with the option to tailor their requirements to get their property to market quickly, sold at the best price, and in the shortest time frame possible. All whilst kept up to date on market trends and up to date information accessible through their dedicated property owner portal.

While initially focusing on the first-time-buyers market to gain traction and establish the brand, they have now cast their net even wider to accommodate luxury/high end clients with a desire to buy or sell high end property across residential and commercial sectors. The year-on-year sales statistics supported this transition given an ever evolving market, increasingly diverse customer market and a demand for property as families and businesses grow.

What makes choosing Zanzi Homes to market your property brings with it so much more than just a successful sale. With a keen desire to preserve our country’s natural landscape and surrounding coastline, the QLZH foundation aims to give back to the community whilst simultaneously improving our environment for generations to come.

From annual ocean bed clean ups to creating schools and providing learning materials to young minds, the philanthropic arm of Zanzi Homes is reinvesting in the future. With a promise to plant a tree for every house sold, and a goal to contribute to the reversal of deforestation by planting a million trees over 10 years, working with them goes far beyond just buying a property or selling your home.

Whether Buġibba or Birkirkara, Mellieħa or Marsaxlokk, Zanzi homes covers the Maltese Islands from North to South and everywhere in between. The vision to be “diverse, innovative and purposeful” rings true with every step they take through the property selling process. A driven and motivated team, guided by an engaged and involved leadership means that each and every sale is treated with the attention you would think was reserved exclusively for a small business, which Zanzi Homes is anything but.

By visiting www.zh.mt, you can find out more information about the fastest growing real estate brand across the Maltese Islands, and how they continue to draw the best talent, ensuring they continue offering their personalised service. If you are interested in transitioning into the world of real estate, franchising opportunities, or simply stepping up in your career, you can contact Paul Trapani Galea Feriol directly on paul.tgf@zanzihomes.com, who is also available to connect you to the most suitable property sales specialist to deal with your queries you have about your property for sale.