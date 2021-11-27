The Munxar local council, in collaboration with the JP2 Foundation and the Munxar parish, are tomorrow, November 28, organising a vocal and harp recital by soprano Rosabelle Bianchi and harpist Lydia Buttigieg to commemo­rate those who passed away due to the pandemic.

The programme includes works by Chaconne, Verdi, Satie, Tost, Frisina, Bach, Gounod, Tiersen and others.

The public is invited to attend, especially the relatives of victims of COVID-19.

The recital, titled Souls and Saints, will take place tomorrow, November 28, at St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Munxar, at 5pm. Health protocols will be observed during this commemoration. For more information, e-mail jp2events@gmail.com.