Tomorrow, the St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra, (formerly St Paul Chamber Ensemble) along with its soloists and the Anacrusis Concert Choir, will be performing its annual Christmas recital at the St Augustine’s church, Valletta, at 7.30pm.

Under the baton of maestro Mark Agius, the 60 seasoned and upcoming young musicians will be accompanying Karen Gatt Darmenia, Frances Catherine Farrugia and Anita Vella Bondin (sopranos), Joseph Aquilina and Mark Edward (tenors) and James Vella Bondin (bass) in a sing-along celebration of seasonal favourites in which the audience will be encouraged to participate.

Before the concert, at 6.30pm, there will be a tour of the convent museum and shelter. Patrons are also invited to an after-concert dinner in the convent refectory.

All proceeds will go towards the restoration of the old chapel at St Augustine church.

Tickets may be booked from the parish office on 7928 6785 / 9947 4744, from the orchestra management on 7995 0507 or online at: bit.ly/joytotheworldspmo.