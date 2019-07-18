A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to a hit and run incident that took place late on Saturday.

Kenneth Cassar from Senglea was driving in a reckless manner when he hit three parked cars in his hometown and drove on, a court was told on Sunday.

Mr Cassar was later stopped and arrested by the police.

He also pleaded not guilty to breaching bail conditions imposed by a court in August.



While not requesting bail, defence counsel Mario Mifsud urged the court to recommend that the accused be moved to the Forensic Unit instead of the prison.

“Unfortunately, every time this man is taken to prison, he leaves there feeling depressed. He needs proper psychological help,” Dr Mifsud argued, insisting Mr Cassar was aware of the problems he faced and the fact that he needed help.

The prosecution agreed the accused should be moved to the Forensic Unit.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia said that the court will recommend that the prison director ensures a psychological evaluation is carried out in order to establish whether the man should be moved to the Forensic Unit or to the prison.

Police inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.