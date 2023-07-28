People using Bolt e-scooters will from now on have their riding skills evaluated, and could eventually be suspended from using the app for a week if they drive recklessly.

Using its in-app features and scooter sensors, Bolt will be documenting signs of tandem riding, abrupt braking, skidding, collisions, and illegal parking as signs of dangerous riding.

The app will use a points system and will draw an overall score for each rider after every five rides.

“If a rider makes it with the 2% of the most reckless customers in a given city, Bolt will impose measures as a part of a three-step policy,” Bolt’s rental country manager Kristian Kobescak said.

First, Bolt will share educational material with reckless riders. If the riders do not improve their behaviour within five rides, their scooter speed will be limited to 15 km/hr for another five rides.

“If the two measures do not bring about any improvement, users will be suspended for one week with the option to appeal the decision,” Kobescak said.

“Bolt takes the safety of its users very seriously, even if they don’t see the danger themselves. This is why the multimodal mobility platform upgraded its customers’ safe riding experience by launching its rider scoring system that was developed in-house,” Bolt said in a statement.

The initiative forms part of Bolt’s Scooter Safety Pledge. The company’s six-page document pledges to “support city efforts to achieve vision zero – eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries”.

Attached files Bolt's scooter safety pledger

Better scooter rider education, safe and regularly maintained scooters, preventing drunk driving, and preserving public space are among the nine pledges in the document.

The rental e-scooter market has grown exponentially in the last few years, with Bolt being one of the leading players in the industry.

Pedestrians and residents, especially in areas like Sliema and St Julian’s, frequently complain about they way e-scooters are parked, blocking pavements, pathways or garages.

A number of accidents involving pedestrians have also been reported.

Last summer, a Turkish national was riding along St George’s Street in St Julian’s when she lost control and fell to the ground, hitting her head. She spent two weeks in intensive care.

In June, sources close to Transport Malta said the authority is becoming increasingly frustrated about dangerous riding.