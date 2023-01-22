To borrow the words of the late, great Pablo Neruda: “Tonight I can write the saddest lines.” I’m thinking back to a few nights ago when my close friend and I went to dinner in Sliema, the raucous, snorting laughter as we planned our next meeting and spoke about our troubles, big and small. I’m thinking of waiting with her till her taxi pulled up to see that she was safe. I’m thinking of shouting after her to message me when she gets home.

I’m thinking that a few streets away from us, at roughly the same time, another woman similar in age was in the middle of celebrating her own life before it was violently snatched away from her on her birthday. Was her friend waiting for her to message to tell her that she had gotten home?

Over the following days, we were inundated with photos of the victim, beautiful, vibrant, luminous – a woman that looked capable of lighting up a whole room but, perhaps, nothing hit me as hard as the cruel irony of what was written on the birthday cake that she celebrated her big day with. There, in yellow, iced lettering, contrasting heavily with a sugary photo of the three female protagonists of the sitcom Friends all wearing wedding dresses, was written a short line from one of the series’ episodes: “Why, God, why?”

Perhaps what makes this line so much sadder is that that very line in the sitcom spoken by Joey on his 30th birthday was followed by him saying: “Let the others grow old, not me.”

Pelin Kaya's birthday cake. She was killed as she returned from a small celebration with her friends.

It wasn’t just the circumstances surrounding the death itself that were horrific, though God knows those were awful enough, but the aftermath was equally terrible. As videos started to pop up of the incident, it was dreadful to watch the exchange between the police and the man who is being accused of causing Pelin Kaya’s death.

All I can do is beseech our institutions not to turn this into yet another farce that drags on for longer than is humanely and mentally possible for people to take - Anna Marie Galea

Shocked witnesses have reportedly said that he allegedly threw stones at bystanders as well as people trying to help the victim. In a matter of hours, I was bitterly unsurprised to find out that the accused was “known to the police” and was out on bail for theft.

He joins the catalogue of charged people, left to roam the country seemingly doing as they please and, for some reason, our authorities never seem to learn a single thing. Case on case stacks up while those waiting to face judgment go about their lives as usual.

I’m not going to say that it could have been you or me. I hate it when other people do it. It wasn’t you or me; it was Pelin. And, now, her family has had to make the heart-breaking journey to a country so far away from their own for perhaps the first time to find answers. I can’t imagine anything worse.

All I can do is beseech our institutions not to turn this into yet another farce that drags on for longer than is humanely and mentally possible for people to take. The others will grow old, Pelin, and I am so deeply, deeply sorry that you couldn’t too.