On my return from the 14th ICCE Global Coach Conference in Singapore, I could not but reflect upon the need for more advocacy for the recognition of Sports Coaching in Malta. This same need has been voiced by various stakeholders during local fora including the CoachEd6 conference at MCAST in 2022, the MCAST Sports Symposium and the MCS Conference in 2023.

The number of sports coaches in Malta (full-time, part-time and volunteers) count in the thousands, while there are tens of thousands using their services.

The growth experienced by sports coaching in Malta, in the last decades, has drawn in a few hopeful improvements which at a minimum include a growing number of coaching education initiatives, the government’s lowered taxation for coaches, andthe coaches’ general active involvement.

Coaching education is, at present, either offered by sports associations or by higher education institutions.

While some of the education programmes within sports association(s) are growing in number, consistency, and quality, there are other associations without a clear educational framework and programme.

