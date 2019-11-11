Credorax, a smart payments provider and licensed bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni channel payments, announced that it was included in the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking for EMEA. An industry benchmark, the ranking recognises Credorax as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region in 2018.

“We consistently strive to innovate in online payments, global acquiring and merchant banking, and this acknowledgement is proof of our team’s persistent hard work,” said Igal Rotem, Credorax’s CEO. “Being recognised as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the EMEA region reaffirms our commitment to advancing seamless payments and building business for our merchants across the EU and the globe.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Ranking is an objective industry ranking focused on the technology ecosystem. It recognises technology companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in the EMEA region over the past four years. Winners were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

Overall, this year’s Technology Fast 500 list for the region features winners from 18 countries, with an average growth rate of 969 per cent in 2018.

Credorax was listed among 23 companies selected as fast-growing in Israel.

In a separate development, Credorax was also awarded the ‘Market Shaker Award’ at the recent Mastercard Direct Services (MCDS) Annual Payment Conference, held in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The award recognises Credorax’s priceless contribution in the development of a cashless payment society.

“Credorax was one of the first technology companies to become a principal-level member of MasterCard, and we are thrilled to be recognised for our positive role in the development of cashless societies by our close partner of many years,” said CEO Rotem. “We make it our mission to help businesses adapt effectively to shifting demands brought on by evolving payment technologies, and this award is a testament to our achievements.”

The state of truly cashless societies across the EU is quickly becoming a reality. In the UK alone, credit card spending overtook cash for the first time ever in 2018, following in Sweden’s footsteps, where only about 15 per cent of transactions use paper notes and coins.

Now, more than ever, merchants’ need for a reliable, secure and frictionless payment transaction is crucial. Credorax’s gateway technology and strategic partnerships fully support merchants to offer a seamless payment experience in all 32 EU regions, driving the EU’s strong payments ecosystem and empower-ing merchants worldwide.

Credorax was commended for its excellence in partnerships in the eCommerce space, leading the way in 3DS 2.0 and cooperation with merchants.

Credorax’s Smart 3DS product suite assists merchants with their compliance requirements, advising on which transactions are affected by new regulations and solving customer authentication and PSD2 payment issues by using the power of AI, data science and payment fraud prevention technologies.