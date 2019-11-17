Credorax, a smart payments provider and licensed bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni channel payments, is included in the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. An industry benchmark, the ranking recognises Credorax as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the region in 2018.

“We consistently strive to innovate in online payments, global acquiring and merchant banking, and this acknowledgement is proof of our team’s persistent hard work,” said Igal Rotem, Credorax’s CEO. “Being recognised as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the EMEA region reaffirms our commitment to advancing seamless payments and building business for our merchants across the EU and the globe.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Ranking is an objective industry ranking focused on the technology ecosystem. It recognises technology companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in the EMEA region over the past four years. Winners were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

Overall, this year’s Technology Fast 500 list for the region features winners from 18 countries, with an average growth rate of 969 per cent in 2018.