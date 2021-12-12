Dynamic Events Ltd, in collaboration with the Malta Business Review, have recently organised a combined gala award ceremony for Malta’s Best Business Woman of the Year and the Local Business Excellence Awards 2021.

While it is certainly a challenging time for businesses of all shapes and sizes, there are still causes for celebration to be found in every industry and sector. Indeed, even now, Dynamic Events endeavour to recognise those that are, and have been doing, incredible things. After all, success can be found anywhere – whether a large international conglomerate or single-person firm. That was really the goal of the Malta’s Best Business Woman of the Year and the Local Business Excellence Awards 2021, held co-jointly for the first time on Friday, November 26 at the Intercontinental Hotel.

The event successfully managed to shine a spotlight on some of the brightest achievements of best entrepreneurs, woman CEOs, female managers, business owners and founders in Malta, led by Rachel Vella, director of ROCS Group and Deborah Schembri, managing director and CEO of STM Malta Pension.

A total price value of €5,000 in vouchers were awarded to the main winners by Cybergate International, while Gold Lady of Żejtun rewarded silver jewellery items to two category winners. The outright winners in the Local Business Awards were Greens Supermarket, who also carried five prestigious awards and were voted the Best Overall Local Business Company.

The judging panel noted: “This is really impressive and goes to show how putting the customer first and making time for their needs is a win-win for everyone. Congratulations on keeping an abundance mentality during this time. Especially in sales, this can be daunting when it feels like the odds (or COVID-19) is stacked against you.”

The organisers behind this successfully annual event, Martin Vella and Margaret Brincat, added: “By devising a creative pivot to our sales solution, Dynamic Events partners, sponsors, nominees and clients significantly enhanced their reputation during a time of crisis, engendering further loyalty and customer lifetime value.”

“These awards underpin a sense of what makes Dynamic Events so successful – a customer-first approach in the B2B sector and a sense of community that extends beyond the walls of the call centre. What we have seen in this year’s MBBWA AND LBA nominations is that trade organisations and business leaders in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” added Martin Vella.

Dynamic Events Limited prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work by a qualified top level judging panel. To learn more about the award winners andto gain insight into the work-ing practices of the ‘best of the best’, visit http://www.dynamiceventsmalta.com.