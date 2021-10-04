Malta has started to recognise COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by the Republic of Kosovo, Palestine, Bermuda and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Health Ministry said the authorities are also recognising the vaccine certificate issued by Israel following its inclusion in the EU’s Digital Vaccine Certificate Programme.

The vaccine certificates are recognised for as long as they involve the use of vaccines approved by the European Medicines Authority taken in a full course with 14 days allowed to elapse after the last dose.

Malta has to date also recognised vaccine certificates of the European Union member states, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Egypt, Lebanon, Canada, Singapore, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Rwanda, as well as the United States of America record card.