ADPD has called on the government to reverse a ban on rental e-scooters, saying the decision will lead to further bus overcrowding and more cars on the road.

Party chairperson Sandra Gauci said on Saturday that the use of e-scooters has increased in the last years and serves as a sustainable alternative to cars.

“People should not be limited in their choices and forced to use cars more,” she told a news conference.

Instead of banning rental e-scooters, the Green Party said that rules and clear conditions on shared mobility services are needed.

ADPD also called for adequate infrastructure for alternative means of transport.

Last week, the transport ministry announced its decision to ban rental e-scooters in Malta as of March 1, saying that enforcement officers could not keep up with illegalities.

Malta’s two rental platforms, Bolt and the operators of Bird, said they learned of the decision through the media and called for a meeting with transport minister Aaron Farrugia to find a solution.

Gauci said the decision to ban rental e-scooters from March is “hasty” and needs to be reviewed.

Although in certain instances, rental e-scooters are creating a nuisance, this is primarily a result of a lack of suitable infrastructure as well as a culture of enforcement.

Malta lacks bicycle lanes, and speeding vehicles make the road dangerous, especially to vulnerable road users.

Narrow pavements and pavements blocked by tables and chairs further add to the danger, ADPD said.