A group of Marsascala residents have written to Prime Minister Robert Abela expressing their concerns about a proposal for a waterpolo pitch and a clubhouse in Triq is-Salini, an outside development zone.

A call for tenders for the planned pitch was issued in April 2017 after it was proposed by the Education Ministry.

The site, close to the former Etvan Hotel, was preferred to others on the opposite side of the bay. It was argued that it provided more shelter, and the height of the promenade allowed for a club building to be built below street level and hidden from view.

Residents have been petitioning against the pitch since October 2016.

In their letter, they argue that the development would discourage residents and visitors from using the sea, because the area would be occupied by the building, a concrete slab, and activities involved with the pitch.

The project would also leave a huge negative impact on traffic, create parking problems and as increase noise pollution in a completely residential area.

Residents, who also sent the letter to the education and enviroment ministers, said the development would have irreversible negative effects on Marsascala Bay and would change the face of the village forever.

The add that the intervention on the seabed will result in a variability of sea flows affecting the protected natural habitat of tal-Magħluq.

In view of all this, instead of building new facilities, existing ones should be upgraded, the residents said.

The letter can be read here.