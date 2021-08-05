After successfully reconstructing what has been dubbed ‘the Maltese dodo’, Arnold Sciberras raises awareness about a lesser known species, the flightless Rodrigues solitaire

Following the much appreciated interest of the reconstruction nicknamed ‘the Maltese dodo’, we have decided to reconstruct the much lesser known and closely related Rodrigues solitaire, also known as the Rodrigues dodo.

As far as we are aware, this is the world’s first ever physical reconstruction of this species. Although skeletons are found abundantly, only a handful of plausible sketches are found and the most precise work is a skeletal scan and digital reconstruction that was carried out by Martin Rodrigues-Pontes (2014).

The Rodrigues solitaire (Pezophaps solitaria) is an extinct flightless bird that was endemic to the island of Rodrigues, east of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. It is the largest pigeon ever known to exist, following the dodo. Genetically within the family of pigeons and doves, it was most closely related to the also extinct dodo of the nearby island Mauritius, the two forming the subfamily Raphinae. The Nicobar pigeon is their closest living genetic relative.

Today, the largest species of the pigeon/dove complex is the Victoria crowned pigeon (Goura victoria) of Northern New Guinea. Some exceptionally large Victoria crowned pigeons have reached 3.7kg and 85cm in length. The largest arboreal pigeon is the Marquesan imperial pigeon (Ducula galeata), which can grow approximately 0.8 metres across the wings and can weigh up to 1kg .

For comparison purposes, the passenger pigeon (Ectopistes migratoritus) of North America weighed on average 290-340g, with a length of 42cm in males and 38cm in females.

As far as we are aware, this is the world’s first ever physical reconstruction of this species

The species in discussion grew to the size of swans and demonstrated pronounced sexual dimorphism. Males were much larger than females and measured up to 90cm in length and 28kg in weight, contrasting with 70cm and 17kg for females. Both sexes were highly territorial, with large bony knobs on their wings that were used in combat.

The Rodrigues solitaire laid a single egg that was incubated in turn by both sexes. Gizzard stones helped digest its food, which included fruit and seeds.

First mentioned during the 17th century, this species was described in detail by François Leguat, the leader of a group of French Huguenot refugees who were marooned on Rodrigues in 1691-1693. It was hunted by humans and introduced animals and was extinct by the late 18th century.

Apart from Leguat’s account and drawing, and a few other contemporary descriptions, nothing was known about the bird until a few subfossil bones were found in a cave in 1786. Thousands of bones have subsequently been excavated.

Again, the specimen was built by myself and a talented sculptor who wishes to remain anonymous. The body is composed of materials such as polyurethane foam and the feathers were meticulously assembled from captive-bred birds; feathers of either deceased pets or a by-product of human consumption, so none were culled or harmed for the making of this specimen. As far as we are aware, it is now the only specimen in existence.

Apart from the popular dodo, there were many other unnoticed species that went extinct, directly linked to human interventions and not all are pre-18th century. Each year, more extinct species are reported, so it seems we have not changed at all. I hope that by reconstructing these magnificent beasts, we spark more conservation attitudes to salvage what still persists.

Arnold Sciberras is a pest control consultant by profession with an interest in palaeontology.

For more information about the specimen, call on 9988 7950 or e-mail bioislets@gmail.com.

Read about the reconstruction of the Maltese dodo here: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/an-emblem-of-human-destruction.867256.