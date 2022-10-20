A record 21,490 people made use of social welfare services in 2021, marking an increase of over 12 per cent from the previous year.

This was the highest figure in over a decade, according to the Foundation For Social Welfare Services (FSWS) annual report.

Women were more likely to seek the foundation's services than men, with 12,052 females turning to one of the agencies that offer support.

In 2021, there were also 19,674 calls made to the Supportline 179, although almost a third were hoax calls.

Of the genuine calls, 30 per cent were related to loneliness, with callers requesting somebody to talk to. A further 13 per cent of the calls were related to mental health issues while five per cent called the helpline because of domestic issues.

Child protection services demand grows

The FSWS also reported a significant increase in cases referred to the Child Protection Services Directorate. A total of 3,025 cases were handled, marking an increase of 43 per cent over the previous year.

Changes to the law that introduced mandatory reporting provisions might have impacted the sudden surge in numbers, the report notes.

Half of the cases were from the Northern and Southern Harbour regions, with 33 per cent of the children being aged between 11 and 15.

While most agencies reported increases in service users, the newly set up Human Trafficking Service marked a drop in numbers because of the pandemic and travel restrictions related to it.

According to the report, the unit dealt with 18 cases in 2021. Four human trafficking victims - a man and three women - made use of the unit's safe house.

Presenting the annual report, FSWS CEO Alfred Grixti said that 2021 saw more people approach the entity.

"2021 was yet another year during which we saw an increase in the resources at our disposal and, therefore, yet another year in which we reached more vulnerable people who needed our help," Grixti said.

On his part, Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon said services must continue to be improved to reach as many people as possible.

"Our main objective must be that of providing quality and timely service and support. Not only giving immediate financial help and resources, but we must also boost individuals to become responsible, inclusive and goal oriented," he said.