Nearly 420,000 spectators poured into Albert Park over the Australian Grand Prix weekend, organisers said Monday, to set a new attendance record at the circuit, and one of the highest in the sport’s history.

Melbourne was back on the calendar this year after missing out in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

It returned with a bang as fans flocked to the track to witness Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc win his second race of the year to stretch his world championship lead.

Organisers said 419,114 people attended over the four days, eclipsing the previous record of 401,000 set at Melbourne’s inaugural grand prix in 1996.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta