Forty-nine exhibitors are participating in the 2022 edition of the Malta Book Festival, the National Book Council has announced. Many of these exhibitors are also organising several book-related activities.

Most of these exhibitors are local publishers and booksellers but a number of student organisations, NGOs and public agencies with ties to the book industry are also exhibiting.

The number of self-published authors having their own dedicated stand has increased compared to last year, when such authors were first invited to exhibit at the festival.

Besides the events organised by the National Book Council, the exhibitors will be organising activities for readers of all ages across the five days of the festival, ranging from book launches and presentations, conferences, workshops, thematic discussions, seminars and entertaining activities for children and their families.

Partnering with Arts Council Malta, the festival will host the exhibition From Illustration to Book, featuring works from Maltese illustrators and foreign illustrators who published in Malta, which will open to the public free of charge.

The festival will also have a quiet room for use by persons on the autism spectrum or where children can retreat to deal with any emotional dysregulation. This space will be managed by Inspire Foundation, who will also organise events for children.

Furthermore, the Energy and Water Agency will have events aimed at children throughout the five days of the festival, ranging from experiments in the efficient use of energy to reading sessions.

The full list of the exhibitors of the Malta Book Festival 2022:

Agenda Bookshop / Miller Distributors Ltd.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat

Alfred Sant (Quinque)

Arts Council Malta

BDL

Bookends (Miller)

Reliġjon u Ħajja (ĊAK)

Carl Thomas Tonna

Dar Camilleri

DEER Publications

Ede Books / Kixott

Energy and Water Agency (EWA)

Faraxa Publishing

Fabrizio Ellul (Filfla Studio)

Fondazzjoni Sagħtar

Friends of the National Archives of Malta

German-Maltese Circle / UOM - Department of German

Għaqda tal-Malti - Università / Inizjamed

Heritage Malta Publishing

Horizons

Infomediaworks Limited

Infinity Books Ltd.

Istituto Italiano di Cultura La Valletta

Joseph Grech

Joseph P. Smith Photographer

Kite Group

Kiwi Publications

Kotba Calleja

Librerija Preca

Malta Guide Dogs Foundation

Malta Libraries

Malta University Press

Meli Bookshop

Mellieha Local Council

MERLIN LIBRARY

Midsea Books / Klabb Kotba Maltin

Narcy and Peter Calamatta

National Literacy Agency

Nicola Kearns

Pandora Books

PaulJon Aquilina

Rachael Halloway

Ricky Caruana

Rita Antoinette Borg (Enchanted Grove Publishing)

Sandra Hili Vassallo

SKS Publishers

Wirt iż-Żejtun

Wikimedia Community Malta (WCM)

William Martin (Freckled Color)

The full programme of events for the 2022 Malta Book Festival (23-27 November) will be published in the coming weeks. Visit the NBC website for more details.