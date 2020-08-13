A record number of 55 people in the community tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, bringing up the total number of known virus cases in Malta since March to 1,245.

The number of new cases was only surpassed on July 29 when 78 cases were recorded. That had, however, included 66 newly arrived migrants.

According to the health authorities, the new cases include five family members of a previously known case, four contacts of a previously reported case, two from a Paceville cluster and one from a language school cluster. Contact tracing for the rest is ongoing.

Thirteen patients have meanwhile recovered, meaning Malta has 528 active cases.

On Wednesday Birkirkara FC announced that a member of their senior team has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week Balzan revealed that three of its players had contracted the virus while there are also a number of positive tests at other clubs including Ta’ Xbiex, Sta Venera, Qrendi, Naxxar and Swieqi United.

The positive cases were detected from a record number of 2,485 swab tests. A total of 149,952 swab tests have been carried out in the past five months.

This week two additional swab centres were set up - one in Qormi and another one in Burmarrad - and at least 24 newly-warranted doctors have been deployed to test and trace possible COVID-19 patients.

The growing concern over a spike in new infections has seen Italy order travellers arriving from Malta, Croatia, Greece and Spain to be tested for COVID-19.

Malta too is planning on asking arrivals from a number of high risk destinations to produce a negative test result taken not more than 48 hours previously.

Photo: Facebook page sahha