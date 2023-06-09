A total 5.8 million passengers used buses in May, Malta Public Transport said.

It said in a statement this was a new record surpassing the previous milestone of 5.7 million in August 2019.

“The consistent passenger growth is indicative that confidence in public transportation is strengthening. In fact, the percentage of people travelling by bus, when compared to travelling by private car or other modes of transport, has increased to 11% in 2023, from 8% in 2021.

"This represents a positive modal shift towards public transport,” MPT general manager Konrad Pulé said.

He said it is now becoming critical to sustaining this positive trend by introducing bus priority measures that will make journey times shorter and more punctual.

MPT said the summer timetable will start on Sunday. This service will feature more frequent buses on busy routes, with an additional 550 trips per day. There will also be an extended bus service to popular beaches.

While bus stop schedules across the islands are currently being updated, passengers can access real-time bus arrival information on the Tallinja App, as well as through the QR codes on each bus stop.