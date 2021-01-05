The UK registered a record number of 60,916 new virus cases on Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Government figures show that a further 830 people died within 28 days of testing positive, more than double Monday’s 407.

England and Scotland on Monday night announced new strict lockdowns, with people told to stay at home to try to cut the spiralling infection rates.

The measures, which include the closure of primary and secondary schools, will come into effect on Wednesday in Britain, and from midnight on Tuesday in Scotland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that almost 27,000 people with COVID-19 were in hospital - 40% more than at the peak of the first wave of the outbreak on April last year.