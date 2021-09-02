Some 18,000 tonnes of material will be recycled and returned to the economy so far this year as WasteServ processes record-breaking amounts of recycables.

During a visit to the Sant' Antin Facility in Marsascala, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said in terms of the main streams of recyclables, the figures translate into around 5,500 tonnes of cardboard and paper, 3,500 tonnes of metal, 7,000 tonnes of glass, and 2,000 tonnes of plastic.

The minister said that in the past year, WasteServ streamlined its operations and managed not only to recover lost ground since the 2017 fires but surpassed its best years since recyclables started being processed in Malta.

He said this is a "confirmation that the government is working to deliver a better environment for future generations".

Meanwhile, WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca said these achievements are only "a taste of things to come in the coming years".

With the new Long-Term Waste Management Plan and the largest-ever investment in waste management, WasteServ is expected to further surpass these figures by a substantial margin, he said.