Legendary flat race jockey Lester Piggott who rode a record nine Epsom Derby winners has died aged 86 his son-in-law said on Sunday.

Piggott was admitted to hospital in Switzerland last weekend.

“Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning,” said his son-in-law Williams Haggas.

“I really don’t wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen (Piggott’s daughter) will be making a statement later.”

Piggott is widely regarded as one of the greatest jockeys in the sport’s history, and had been previously admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem.

