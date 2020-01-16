Main Street Shopping Complex Paola has registered record-breaking footfall figures in 2019 since opening its doors 15 years ago. Main Street’s footfall has outperformed the 2018 figure by more than nine per cent, welcoming over 900,000 visitors during the past 12 months.

By offering highly desirable retail, dining and leisure destinations, as well as a seasonal calendar of targeted activities, Main Street was able to directly and positively impact footfall. Taking advantage of this growth in popularity, during the past year Main Street has managed to lease out all commercial spaces available and the shopping complex has now reached 100 per cent occupancy.

Main Street offers 19 renowned international and local brands and today is established as the leading shopping complex in the south of Malta. With the right mix of brands in the retail and leisure sectors, including Debenhams, Pull & Bear, George, Flying Tiger, Accessorize, Pimkie, The Model Shop, Forestals Tech, and Bottega Verde among others, Main Street has become a shopping and entertainment destination for people of all ages.

Mario Camilleri, executive director of Main Street Complex p.l.c., said: “It is no coincidence that Main Street has registered another record-breaking year. During the past months we wanted to make sure that Main Street responds to the changing trends in the retail and shopping trends.

"We dedicated our time to carefully select the right brands, adding a wider selection to meet different customer demands. We are delighted to have served over 900,000 visitors in the past 12 months and we look forward to welcoming more visitors in 2020 as expectations for future growth are very strong.”