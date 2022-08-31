Erling Haaland hit a second successive hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Nottingham Forest 6-0, while leaders Arsenal extended their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday.
City and Arsenal have set the early pace, but Liverpool are gathering momentum after snatching a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Newcastle.
Haaland has made a blistering start since his £50 million ($58 million) move from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season and the Norway striker’s latest goal spree set a Premier League record.
Haaland’s tally of nine goals after his first five appearances is a new high in the Premier League era, beating the previous mark of eight set by City legend Sergio Aguero and Micky Quinn.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us