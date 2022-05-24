The curtains have been brought down on the 2021/2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League edition after a topsy-turvy final which saw French giants Olympique Lyon reclaim their throne at the expense of Barcelona, winners of last season’s edition, following a 3-1 victory.

The Catalan side was a heavy favourite heading into this final after a superlative season in which they won 43 of their 45 games with 211 goals scored in all competitions.

Yet, the Spanish juggernaut could not deliver a second straight European title in front of the 12,000 Barcelona fans that filled up the Allianz Stadium, home to Juventus.

Instead, Lyon registered a statement win to secure their eighth Women’s Champions League title in 11 seasons.

“Lyon is a team that always wants to be the best of the best,” midfielder Danielle van de Donk said to the Times of Malta following her club’s triumph in Turin.

