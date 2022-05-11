Customs has intercepted a record 1,494 kilograms of cocaine at the Freeport, it said on Wednesday.

Officials stationed at the Freeport scanning facility seized 50 bags containing 1,494 blocks of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram, during a day-long operation.

The container, which was transporting bananas, was en-route from Colombia to Koper in Slovenia.

Photo: Customs Department

The case was handed over to the Malta Police Drug Squad for further investigations.

An inquiry is also being held.

The seizure, Customs said, is historical both in size and value, as the haul is estimated to have a street value of €300 million.

Customs has been breaking its cocaine haul records year on year seizing 750 kilograms in 2019, 612 kilograms in 2020, 740 kilograms in 2021, and 2,294 kilogrammes so far this year.

Photo: Customs Department