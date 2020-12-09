A huge shipment of cocaine originating from Colombia and Ecuador was seized by Customs officials on Wednesday.

Sources told Times of Malta the shipment, valued at around €70million, amounted to hundreds of kilos and but was not destined for Malta.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced the drugs bust in Parliament on Wednesday evening.

Caruana said the drugs seized were the equivalent to a year's worth of seizures and amounted to tens of millions of euro.

He said further details would be provided later by Customs.