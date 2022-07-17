The women’s game might not have been around for a long time on the Maltese islands, with the first Malta FA championship being organised just in the 1995-96 season and won by Rabat Ajax.

However, despite the several hurdles that the female players faced throughout the years and the constant limitations by which the women’s game has to abide even in present days, the local movement has managed to nurture strong players who fulfilled their football talent.

The list of talented female footballers is growing continuously, especially due to the fact that now the opportunities for girls to start practising the Beautiful Game from a young age are increasing.