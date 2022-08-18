Half of the companies that have their shares listed on the regulated market of the Malta Stock Exchange and a December financial year-end have already published their interim financial statements.

The various announcements published in recent weeks and those due to be published by the deadline of end-August are very important as they enable market participants to gauge the strength of the recovery of the Maltese economy as well as the resilience being shown amid the prevailing economic uncertainties and high inflation.

Most of the companies that already published their financial statements reported strong underlying performances, and some of them even posted very encouraging growth that would have been almost unthinkable during the worst times of the pandemic. One such example is Tigné Mall plc which increased its profitability to a level that is well above the previous all-time high seen prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Another company which also reported a remarkable performance was GO plc as the quad play telecom operator saw its consolidated revenues increase by nearly 13% to an all-time high of just under €106 million with EBITDA surging by 18.2% to a record of €41.2m.

Equally important was the improvement in the EBITDA margin to 38.8% compared to 37.1% in Hi 2021, despite the prevailing upward pressures on costs particularly for transportation and inputs of energy or commodity-based material (such as steel and copper) which are employed extensively by GO for the maintenance and upgrade of its infrastructure.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from GO’s performance came from the group’s operations in Malta. The local telecom arm is the core element and most mature part of the group, given the significant market share of GO in a largely saturated and highly competitive market. Against this background, it is therefore interesting to see this business segment growing its revenues by 13% to €63.7m (representing 60% of group revenues).

The reasons for this notable increase were various, reflecting the recovery of some of the income that was lost during the pandemic (namely roaming and other international wholesale business), the higher level of sales of hardware and equipment which is a relatively volatile activity as it normally includes an element of non-recurring contracts, as well as the growth in the number of subscribers.

In fact, recent data published by the Malta Communications Authority show that GO increased its mobile telephony subscribers by almost 36,000 (or +14.5%) in the nine-month period till the end of March 2022, which represents over 60% of the aggregate growth registered across the entire mobile segment. Similarly, GO also managed to expand its subscriber base for fixed broadband and pay-TV services, although such increases were much less pronounced.

The performance of telecom companies over the past two years has been more resilient than others operating in more volatile economic sectors

In Cyprus, GO now owns just over 70% of Cablenet Communications Systems plc, following the recent further increase in the equity stake of the company. In the first six months of 2022, Cablenet saw its revenues increase by 17.4% to €30.1m, accounting for 28.4% of the overall revenues generated by the group. This growth rate is in line with the projected increase of 17.8% for the full year and indicates that the company is on track with its objectives of continuing to expand its subscriber base and network footprint, as well as make new inroads and win additional market share in the mobile segment, B2B services and sports content.

Cablenet recorded an EBITDA of €7.2m, which is only 1.5% higher than that achieved in the first six months of 2021. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin dropped remarkably to 23.9% compared to 27.7% in H1 2021.

Cablenet is pursuing a considerable investment programme in line with its long-term growth strategy which should also result in better margins going forward as the company achieves more scalability and economies of scale. It is expecting EBITDA for the full year to surge by 22% to €18.6m, with the EBITDA margin improving to 29.6% from 28.5% in 2021.

The other operating arm of the GO Group is BMIT Technologies plc (51% owned by GO). The financial performance of BMIT in the first six months of this year was negatively impacted by increased technology-driven competitive pressures, as well as global supply chain issues which resulted in some delays in business.

Nonetheless, BMIT only recorded a marginal drop of 1.3% in revenues to €12.6m, while EBITDA eased by almost 5% to €5.38m and the EBITDA margin contracting to 42.5%, compared to 44.2% in the first half of 2021.

BMIT reiterated its objective of leveraging further its expertise in the management of mission-critical technology and infrastructure with a view of strengthening the company’s diversification plans in terms of offering, customer profile, as well as geographical presence.

As indicated in some of my articles published since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of telecom companies over the past two years has been more resilient than others operating in more volatile economic sectors. This naturally augurs well for the continued success of the GO Group. In fact, following the declaration of a total net dividend of €0.16 per share for the 2021 financial year, GO will now be paying another interim dividend of €0.06 per share which translates into a net yield of around 5% (on a 12-month trailing basis).

This is once again testament of the group’s robust cash flow generation capabilities and financial position which allow GO to reward its shareholders with stable and attractive cash dividends. Hopefully, more companies publish equally promising financial results by the end-August deadline as these would be highly suggestive of how Maltese businesses in general are faring amid today’s challenging operating environment.

Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd, ‘Rizzo Farrugia’, is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. This report has been prepared in accordance with legal requirements. It has not been disclosed to the company/s herein mentioned before its publication. It is based on public information only and is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The author and other relevant persons may not trade in the securities to which this report relates (other than executing unsolicited client orders) until such time as the recipients of this report have had a reasonable opportunity to act thereon. Rizzo Farrugia, its directors, the author of this report, other employees or Rizzo Farrugia on behalf of its clients, have holdings in the securities herein mentioned and may at any time make purchases and/or sales in them as principal or agent, and may also have other business relationships with the company/s. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Neither Rizzo Farrugia, nor any of its directors or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of all or any part thereof and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in this report.

© 2022 Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. All rights reserved.