Carlo Ancelotti typically played down becoming the first manager to win four European Cups after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday saying luck had a part to play before acknowledging “I am a record man”.
Ancelotti now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles, surpassing Bob Paisley’s three with Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane’s hat-trick as Madrid boss between 2016 and 2018.
A 59th minute goal by Vinicius Junior secured Real their record-extending 14th European Cup
“I am a record man,” the 62-year-old Italian told BT Sport.
“I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character.
“The season was top."
