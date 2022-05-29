Carlo Ancelotti typically played down becoming the first manager to win four European Cups after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday saying luck had a part to play before acknowledging “I am a record man”.

Ancelotti now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles, surpassing Bob Paisley’s three with Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane’s hat-trick as Madrid boss between 2016 and 2018.

A 59th minute goal by Vinicius Junior secured Real their record-extending 14th European Cup

“I am a record man,” the 62-year-old Italian told BT Sport.

“I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character.

“The season was top."

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta