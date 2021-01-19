A record number of entries have been submitted for the 2020 Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) awards, the Planning Authority said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement 70 entries were submitted for 10 categories. The awards not only attracted the well-established architectural firms but also a new generation of architects and interior designers.

Most of the entries were for the Restoration and Conservation Award for projects which enhance the historical integrity of old buildings and the legibility of their original design through sensitive interventions. This was closely followed by the Interior Architecture Award for Commercial or Public Buildings and the Urban Planning Concept Award.

The Interior Architecture Award for Commercial or Public Buildings is for projects which excel in managing to fulfill the true potential of an interior space of new or refurbished commercial buildings or public buildings and maximise the benefit of environmental influences such as natural light, sound, ventilation and incorporate innovative material.

The Urban Planning Concept Award is given for projects which are still in their concept stage and where innovative planning solutions are identified through which existing challenges in a given space may be addressed.

The other categories include the Urban Design, Public Open Spaces, Commercial and Public Buildings, Interior Architecture for Residential Projects, Hospitality, Tourism Accommodation and Leisure, Sustainability and Emerging Architect.

The authority also received four nominations for the president’s award - a new category given to a person who would have made an outstanding contribution over the years through research, education, theory or practice of architecture and the built environment.

Over the coming weeks, a seven-member jury panel composed of foreign and local experts working within the academic and professional field of the built environment will be assessing the entries to decide on the winners. For each category, the jury will be assisted by a group of technical specialists.

The MASP awards seek to reward excellence in local architecture, interior design and urban architecture.

Award winners will be announced at a virtual award-winning ceremony at the beginning of March.

