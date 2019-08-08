Over 6,000 objections to the db Group’s application for the excavation of the former ITS site have been submitted to the Planning Authority, an all-time record, three councils and 10 non-governmental organisations said in a statement.

The claim was however disputed by db, which said the number of objections was comparable to most such projects.

The NGOs and the councils said that the 6,000 objections were over and above the more than 4,500 objections that had been submitted to the group’s application for the City Centre project on the former ITS site. The permit issued for the entire project, including the excavation part, was struck down by the courts earlier this year.

In July, organisations, councils and residents had condemned the new application for standalone excavation as a clear attempt to evade a holistic evaluation of the full impact of the development, since, although concerning the same project, it was separate to that already submitted by the company two years earlier.

This application had been processed within a week, with no indication of what was to become of the excavation waste. The proposed excavation of the site also extended to below the Grade 2 Scheduled building and the Cold War bunker, while still stating that these buildings were to somehow be 'retained'.

Excavation could also endanger the Ħarq Ħamiem cave and its surroundings, an area of natural, geological and scientific importance, the organisations said.

They said that the sheer number of objections continued to evidence the widespread opposition to the project which attracted criticism from all quarters.

In July, all councils around Malta and Gozo declared themselves against the project, unanimously approving a motion put forward by Mario Fava within the Local Councils Association. They said the project would harm the quality of life for thousands of residents.

Residents, councils and organisations would continue with their efforts to stop “this db’s monument to greed; a project which shows total disrespect to residents and the environment, benefitting only those who will be raking in millions from land speculation,” they said.

The statement was signed by the Pembroke, St Julian’s and Swieqi councils and the Archaeological Society of Malta, Bicycle Advocacy Group, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Isles of the Left, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta and Ramblers Association.

db Group disputes the figures

In a reaction, the db Group said the numbers given by the NGOs, amounting to a total of 10,500 objections, were 'a lie'.

"The number of total objections amounts to around a third of the figure quoted by the said statement, a figure which is comparable to most such projects. This is not a question of opinion but of fact which cannot be denied or spinned out of existence," it said after referring to public information available on the Planning Authority’s own site.

"In addition, we have no difficulty in declaring that a number of such objections were submitted by the same individuals using different email addresses," the group added.

The group deplored what it said was a "sustained and motivated campaign against our €300m project, the largest ever private investment by a single individual in the history of this country.

It said it has rigorously followed all the applicable laws and procedures of every institution involved.

"We shall continue to do so with rectitude, openness and determination," it declared.