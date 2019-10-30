The national championships 2019 will have a record number of participation with 168 gymnasts, coming from Acrobatic Jumpers, Chun Gymnastics, GymStars Gymnastics Club, Isc Gymnastics and Sport Malta Academy, subscribed to the event which will be held at the Cottonera Sports Complex on November 1.

The competition consists of a national grading system as well as FIG levels. This allows developing gymnasts of different levels to compete locally.

In a statement, the Malta Gymnastics Federation said that it was proud to be using for the first time a new professional scoring system (from Sweden) which is used internationally where gymnasts, coaches and spectators can immediately view the score given to the gymnasts from the judging panel.

All local judges who are judging in the National Championships are certified through the Maltese International judge and technical director, Francesca Borg.

The championships will be held between 8am and 7.30 and entrance is free of charge.