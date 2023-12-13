Birkirkara came from behind to defeat Swieqi United and lift their seventh Assikura Women’s Super Cup on Wednesday.

This success now puts the Stripes joint-level with Hibernians with a record of seven Super Cup victories.

Moreover, the Stripes have now won the last three editions after lifting the Super Cup in 2019 and last year – the first edition following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birkirkara were yet to find the net against Swieqi this season after a 1-0 defeat and a goalless draw in the two league encounters.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

