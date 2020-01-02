A record €1,365,556 was raised during the New Year’s day Festa ta' Ġenerożità organised by the Dar tal-Providenza on New Year's Day.

Many people made it to Siġġiewi to give donations under a big tent erected in the parking lot. Many others phoned in their donation. As has now been the custom, various parishes in Malta and Gozo had special collections during church celebrations that were donated to the Home on behalf of the community.

Home director Fr Martin Micallef said this year’s edition had once again shown the solidarity and generosity of the Maltese people towards the Home.

The funds collected would enable it to continue to provide a better quality of life for residents in Siġġiewi Home as well as in its other homes in the community.

The live television broadcast started with Mass at 9am and continued till just after midnight when the total sum collected during the day was announced.